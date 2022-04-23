Shahid Kapoor is back with yet another blockbuster film Jersey. Since the film’s trailer was launched online, netizens couldn’t stop praising the actor. Now that the movie has been released, it is getting a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Although everyone is loving the film and it is getting a decent box office collection, now let’s look at how the film is fairing in the advance booking status.

Advertisement

The sports drama is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name and both the films have been directed by filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. Apart from the lead star, the movie also features, child actor Ronit Kamra along with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the key roles.

Advertisement

Scroll down below to know the advance booking Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey in the major cities.

Mumbai

Looking at the craze for Shahid’s film it was expected that the movie might go house full, unfortunately, the advance booking for the day is below expectations. As of now, only 10% are only booked.

Delhi

The response in the capital city for Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey seems little improved since yesterday, and currently, 20% of shows are booked.

Bengaluru

Similar to Mumbai, the advance booking in Bengaluru is just 10%, but there’s hope it might improve in the latter half of the day.

Hyderabad

Although there are plenty of theatres playing sports drama, but the response is really dull and only 20% are booked.

Chandigarh, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata

Just like other major Indian cities Jersey featuring Shahid Kapoor is showing poor response in the advance booking status in other cities too. Although the day has just started, there’s hope that people will book afternoon or evening shows.

Must Read: Jersey Full Movie Leaked Online: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Is The Latest Victim After Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube