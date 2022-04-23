Jersey Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After much delay, owing to a pandemic, Shahid Kapoor’s starrer finally hit the big screens this Friday, i.e., April 22. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra, and Geetika Mehandru, the film is the official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Shahid Kapoor starrer to has been helmed by the same director, Gowtam Tinnanuri.

But looks like, day 1 was dull for Shahid Kapoor starrer as it seems to have opened to unexpectedly low numbers. Read on.

As per early trends, Shahid Kapoor’s starrer Jersey opened to 3.50-4.50 crores on day 1 of the box office. Yes, you heard that right! As seen in the history of Bollywood film’s Day 1 box-office, 6-8 crores are recorded for some films in the worst-case scenario. Looks at its film promotion videos, this is shockingly low.

Meanwhile, Koimoi watched and reviewed Jersey and rated it 3.5 stars. The review read, “We’re introduced to an Arjun Talwar (Shahid Kapoor), who’s unemployed, a middle-aged father whose love for cricket is clearly visible because even his kid has the same dream and following that he asks his father for gifting him a jersey. While Arjun struggles to fulfil such a trivial wish of his son, Mrs Talwar, Vidya (Mrunal Thakur) wants him to get his old job back, but Arjun wants to step back into the field of his long-lost dreams.

“Once he decides to start the second innings of his life, he’s asked to choose between two impossible options by Vidya. What would Arjun choose and if he goes with cricket, will Vidya would still support him? Through the fragments of an unfulfilled promise, a father decides to restart his life and what happens next is what Jersey is all about,” read the review further.

Coming back, we’ve all our eyes on the weekend!

