Tollywood filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri who will be making his Bollywood directorial debut with Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, can’t wait to resume the shoot of the sports drama. The film has been put on halt following the lockdown, and now with the lockdown getting easy, the makers have to follow strict guidelines set by the government.

Gowtam Tinnanuri in an interview with a leading tabloid stated that as per Government rules amid COVID-19 not more than 45 members are permitted on-location outdoors. But with a film like Jersey, he will need at least 100 crew members on location.

Speaking to deccanchronicle.com, Gowtam Tinnanuri said, “We have three to four weeks of shooting left to be done at a cricket stadium in Chandigarh, apart from a few sequences elsewhere as a part from our outdoor schedule. However, we need a minimum of 100 crew members to shoot the cricket scenes. The current government guidelines say not more than 45 members will be allowed to work in outdoor schedules.”

“Even as the number of COVID-19-positive cases was growing, Shahid Kapoor instilled confidence among the crew and gave us a morale boost. However, we are stuck because of the guidelines on the number of crew, so we are awaiting revised guidelines and hoping for the best.” added the filmmaker.

For those unversed, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit with the same name. The original too was helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The Tollywood film had Telugu heartthrob Nani in lead. The original film which released last year was one of the biggest hits of 2019 in Telugu film industry.

While the original has actress Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady, the Bollywood remake will have Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid Kapoor.

