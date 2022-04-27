Heropanti 2 Box Office Advance Booking (Day 1): Action masala movies are ruling the roost and Heropanti 2 is all set for a blockbuster opening. Here’s a detailed report- after RRR and KGF 2, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 is expected to work its magic on the ticket window. The advance booking of the movie has just opened and people are queuing up to watch the much-anticipated action movie.

The makers had recently dropped another trailer for Heropanti 2 and that has raised the expectations of the audience. They are anticipating a complete entertainer Bollywood style.

Heropanti 2’s early trends are suggesting that there is a greater demand coming from single-screen theatres and some of the shows have already become houseful. Estimate suggests that the movie has already raked in Rs 3 crore through advance booking and is all set to have a bumper opening this Eid. These are figures from the three biggest multiplex chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis and for 2,500 screens across the country.

Tiger Shroff has an impeccable box office track record and it seems he will cement his position further with Heropanti 2. This is the second Bollywood movie after Sooryavanshi in the post-pandemic release to have such euphoria and extended hype that is translating to advance opening. It is noteworthy to mention that Tiger Shroff made his debut in 2014 with the movie Heropanti and is now returning back to the franchisee and promising audiences double the action and double the entertainment.

Breaking all records and despite all the memes, Heropanti raked in the business of Rs 7 crore on the first day. Post the sensational debut, his next two movies were not able to create any ripples. He returned back and the superhit Jodi of Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff delivered the sensational Baaghi franchise. For Baaghi 2, the trade pundits had predicted an opening of 15 crores but the actual numbers were way higher at Rs 25.1 Crore, Baaghi 3 on the other hand earned Rs 93 crore in the first five days.

The winning combination of Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff is now back with Heropanti 2 and it seems to have all it takes to be a promising film. The advance booking trends suggest that Nadiadwala Grandsons has another winner on its hand.

Heropanti is scheduled to hit the screens this Friday, i.e., April 29, marking a clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34.

