Records are meant to be broken and KGF Chapter 2’s (Hindi) smashing run just underlined the good old saying! Riding high on extraordinary hype, the film took an earth-shattering start at the box office and surpassed the opening War, the thing which was touted to be unbeatable in the years to come. So today, we’ll be taking a look at Prabhas’ Adipurush, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and two other films which have the potential to beat KGF 2’s opening.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Thugs Of Hindostan beat Happy New Year’s 4-year long record of highest opening day. HNY had made 42.60 crores with its Hindi version upon its release in 2014. In 2018, Thugs surpassed it by raking in 50.75 crores (Hindi). Thugs failed in retaining the throne for long as Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War toppled the figure in 2019 by taking a bumper start of 51.60 crores. Now, after 3 years (including the pandemic phase), KGF Chapter 2 has managed to attain the biggest Hindi movie opening ever by making a humongous 53.95 crores.

Advertisement

Just as War’s day 1 looked unbeatable at one point, KGF Chapter 2’s figures are looking untouchable. But as we know “Sabka ek baap hota hai”, there are not 1 but 4 potential record breakers which might challenge Yash’s magnum opus at the box office. The list comprises Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Prabhas’ Adipurush, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Let’s discuss their potential in short:

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is awaiting his big-screen comeback post a box office dud- Thugs Of Hindostan. The film tanked miserably but one can’t forget the record-breaking start it took. Aamir looked out of form in the film, but his Laal Singh Chaddha looks promising and is already one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. The buzz is sky high and the film is all set to take the box office by storm from 11th August onwards.

Adipurush

The year 2023 will start with a band as Tanhaji fame director is coming with his highly-anticipated Adipurush on 12th January. It stars none other than Prabhas, who is unarguably one of the biggest crowd-pullers in Indian cinema. In the Hindi market, the actor is tremendously popular, especially in mass belts. Post Baahubali 2, the actor is in a search of a good script and seems like his search ends with Om Raut’s magnum opus. Already high on pre-release buzz, the film is set to shatter records from the word go.

Pathaan

Not just Shah Rukh Khan fans but cinema enthusiasts are crazily waiting for the superstar to make a grand comeback post the debacle of Zero in 2018. As we all know, SRK has already been at the top as far as opening day smashers are considered, and with his upcoming action extravaganza, things look perfectly falling in right place. No doubt, it will cause a box office rampage from 25th January 2023.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s last theatrical release was Dabangg 3 (excluding the hybrid release of Radhe). The actor has been out of touch for quite a long now. A similar situation was seen in 2017 when Tubelight and Race 3 pushed Salman a step back in his box office game. It was Tiger Zinda Hai which gave Salman a roaring comeback. And with Tiger 3’s hype being at its peak, the superstar is set to destroy box office from 21st April onwards.

What do you think, which film be able to topple KGF Chapter 2’s (Hindi) opening day? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Tara Sutaria Leaves Netizens In Disbelief As Many Confuse Her With Taylor Swift In New Hairdo, Fans Say “Taylor Sutaria”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube