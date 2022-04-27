KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash has been unstoppable ever since it arrived in theatres. The deadly combination of extraordinary pre-release buzz and powerful word-of-mouth has worked tremendously in the favour, which is clearly seen in box office numbers. Now let’s see how it performed on its second Tuesday i.e. day 13.

KGF 2 has been receiving rave reviews from all the corners with many praising the vision of director Prashanth Neel‘s vision of blending an interesting fictional story with the real place of Kolar Gold Fields. It has clicked with the masses very well with Yash being the new larger-than-life hero.

Coming back to the day 13 report, early estimates state that KGF Chapter 2 has shown a steady trend by making 15.50 crores*. It’s a superb hold compared to second Monday’s 17 crores. The overall total at the Indian box office now stands at 656 crores* (all languages) and will easily go past the 700 crore mark during the third weekend.

Recently, Prashanth Neel, who made a grand entry into the pan-India scenario with his magnum opus KGF Chapter 2, celebrated the huge success of the movie along with his hero Yash and producer Vijay.

It is reported that the makers celebrated the glorious success of their magnum opus with a very private party, with only a few teammates, gathered to cut the cake. The pictures of Prashanth Neel, Yash, and Hombale Films producer Vijay, celebrating the unanimous success of the movie, have been shared with the media. ‘KGF. This is only the beginning’ was engraved on the cake.

