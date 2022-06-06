Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following, received an anonymous letter that had a death threat on Sunday morning. The threat was also issued to Salman’s father Salim Khan. Since then security for the father-son duo has been beefed up.

Salman returned from Abu Dhabi yesterday after attending IIFA Awards ceremony. He was spotted returning to his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, on Monday afternoon. Now latest reports reveal that he is leaving for Hyderabad soon.

As per ETimes report, Salman Khan is likely to go to Hyderabad for a shoot schedule for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali amidst death threats. “Salman and the entire team will be flying to Hyderabad today for a 25-day schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Thereafter, Salman will return and join the Tiger 3 schedule in Mumbai,” a source said to the publication.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered by Mumbai Police and a team of officers landed at Dabangg Khan’s home to carry out investigations. Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangare Patil and other officers led investigating team probed the Khan family on the letter threatening to do a ‘Moosewala’ with the celeb father-son duo.

Salman Khan, despite the death threat, attended a grand event held for Anant Ambani’s fiance Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram that was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood. It is also worth pointing out that Salman gave an emotional speech at IIFA Awards.

At the IIFA Award ceremony in Dubai, Salman Khan became teary-eyed and said, “After Maine Pyar Kiya was released, Bhagyashree decided she didn’t want to work anymore, because she wanted to get married. Aur wo pura credit leke chali gayi (she took all the credit). For six months, I had no movie. And that’s when a ‘devta saman aadmi’ (God-like man), Ramesh Taurani, entered my life. My father at that point of time paid 2000 rupees and coaxed producer GP Sippy to make a fake announcement in a film industry magazine that he had signed me for a film. GP did that but there was no picture. But Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy’s office and paid ₹5 lakh for the music of the film. It was because of those 5 lakhs that I finally got a film called Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Thank you!”

