Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his concert in Vancouver to the late Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala with music and words.

Diljit shared a clip from the concert on Instagram, where he performed a special segment for Moosewala. A text on the back screen of Diljit Dosanjh’s stage read: “This show is dedicated to our brothers”.

Diljit Dosanjh then starts singing, and he dedicates a song to the late rapper.

Diljit Dosanjh’s lyrics were: “Moose Wala naam dilan ute likheya, bhai khasa jor lag ju mituan vaaste” (Moose Wala’s name has been written on heart, and it would not be easy to erase.”

A sea of people were seen cheering for Diljit as he mentioned Moosewala’s name.

Diljit Dosanjh captioned the video: “One Love”

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala, who was a renowned Punjabi singer, was brutally murdered in broad daylight on May 29 in the Mansa district of Punjab while he was on his way to home. His death stirred the social media and Punjab Police has been behind the shooters who spray fired at the singer. Earlier Gippy Grewal’s son paid his tribute to the Sidhu Moose Wala.

