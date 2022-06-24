Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera is one of the much-awaited films this year. The star is all set to star alongside Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming period drama. Both the actors will play enemies against each other in the Karan Malhotra directorial.

Advertisement

Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt launched the film’s trailed at an event in Mumbai. During the event, Ranbir spoke about his married life. For the unversed, the star got married to Alia Bhatt on April 14 after much speculation.

Advertisement

At the Shamshera trailer launch event, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his famous dialogue from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and said, “Mere liye bohat bada saal raha h, meri shaadi hui iss saal. Woh bohat khoobsurat cheez rahi mere life me. Me hi kehta tha filmo me Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye. But Boss, yeh tajurbe k baad daal chawal hi best hai. Jo Alia Bhatt hai meri life me, woh achar hai, tadka hai, pyaaz hhaikaanda hai, sab kuch hai. So I couldn’t have asked for better partner in life.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Ranbir also spoke about the casting of the film. “Shamshera is a highly ferocious and fearless character in the film. Therefore, his nemesis had to be even more fierce and monumental in every aspect. Who’s better than Sanjay Sir to give us that impact on screen,” he said.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film marks Ranbir Kapoor’s big-screen comeback after 2018’s Sanju. The star has not appeared in films after the last Rajkumar Hirani film. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra in September.

Talking about the film, Shamshera is set in 1871, the locales, and the scale, all look quite impressive. The period drama is being released in IMAX, it looks like the makers have made sure that the audience gets the experience that is worth the money.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Leaked Online! Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani Starrer Becomes The Latest Victim, HD Quality Available On Torrent Sites

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram