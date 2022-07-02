Karan Johar is now gearing up for the launch of her controversial show ‘Koffee With Karan’ 7th season. The show where every A-listed celebrity spills some exciting tea has been a hit since day 1. Fans can’t wait any longer to see their favourite stars grace the show.

Unlike every other season which was aired on Star World, the 7th season will be making its OTT debut and will air on Disney+Hotstar. Now coming to today’s hot topic, have you ever wondered how much does KJo charge for hosting the controversial show? Well, we are sure it will leave you stunned. Read on!

As we all know Karan Johar started the chat show Koffee with Karan and stayed with the team for over 10 years. The director and producer released the first episode for the series back in 2004 and have given 6 stunning seasons to entertain the fans. Surely in this give-and-take relationship with the industry, Karan has bagged huge numbers for hosting the show. Now that season 7 is about to make its entry into the OTT realm, KJo will be taking an insane amount home for hosting the show.

According to Pinkvilla, Karan Johar has charged around INR 1-2 crore per episode for hosting Koffee with Karan. Taking into account that the newest season airs around 20 to 22 episodes, then Karan is bagging up to a total of INR 40-44 crore per Season. With season 7 also likely to bring out the same amount of episodes, it is safe to say that Karan will indeed be taking a staggering sum home after wrapping the show!

Meanwhile, Karan’s Dharma Productions are going to be a part of yet another big release ‘Brahmāstra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is all set to arrive on 9th September 2022. The lead actors starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the film. He is also working on his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with his darling Alia and Ranveer Singh

