Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is a global star now. She has delivered several blockbuster films for which she received numerous awards and accolades. Her 2014 biographical film Mary Kom was one of the milestones in her acting career.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film depicts Kom’s journey from becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. But did you know how much the athlete earned through her biopic? Scroll down to know.

As per the mid-day report from 2015, Mary Kom earned Rs 25 lakh for her biopic. The Priyanka Chopra-starrer made a total of Rs 100 crore at the box office (globally) which is probably more than Mary Kom’s earnings throughout her life.

Interestingly, former Indian team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was paid a whopping amount for his biopic, MS Dhoni. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of the cricketer in the film. As per the DNA report, Dhoni paied Rs 80 Lakhs for his biopic.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture on Instagram celebrating Father’s Day with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year.

In the picture shared by the actress, Nick was seen standing with his back to the camera and holding their little baby girl, who wore a maroon dress. While Malti Marie is in white sport’s shoes with ‘MM’ written on them, Nick’s shoes have ‘MM’s Dad’ written on them.

Priyanka Chopra wished her husband Nick and wrote, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy.. what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

Nick Jonas shared the same picture and wrote, “First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

