Bollywood’s iconic actor Govinda has made plenty of headlines many times when it came to his blockbuster projects in the 90s. Apart from this, the actor was also quite popular with the ladies at the time, as he was rumoured to be in extramarital affairs with various actresses

Talking about the same, did you know when one of his famous alleged affairs with Rani Mukerji came out in the open, his wife nearly left him? Read on to know the scoop!

It was back when Govinda was in his peak years and when actress Rani Mukerji had just begun her career as an actress. The two were paired in a couple of movies and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. At this time Rani fell head over heels for the actor after witnessing his humbleness, and amazing sense of humour.

As per India Today, it was during their shoot for the movie Hadd Kar Di Aapne when Govinda and Rani Mukerji started getting really close to each other. At the time Govinda, who was a married man was said to have allegedly fallen for Rani who allegedly shared the same feeling too. It was noted as per TOI that Govinda and Rani were spotted together on multiple occasions and the Partner actor showered the actress with gifts, caring less for his own family. According to the reports, this did not settle well with the actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja who then threatened to leave him. It was at this time that the actor decided to stop his alleged affair as he did not want his married life to go into ruins.

Jumping back to the present, both Govinda and Rani Mukerji are enjoying their happy married life. While Govinda has a happy family of 4 with his wife Sunita Ahuja, and kids Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja, Rani is married to Aditya Chopra back in 2014 and is a parent to Adira Chopra.

