Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan at his home, on June 20, 2020. His death came as a shock for everyone. Late choreographer Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina now recalls her last Instagram post, which was for the late actor and their conversation about it.

The late choreographer had shared a post on her Instagram account after Sushant’s death. In less than a month later, Khan died of cardiac arrest. Recalling the time, Sukaina said that the late choreographer liked to connect with her fans through social media, and would often ask her to help in sharing a post.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Saroj Khan said to Sukaina that she wants to talk about him on Instagram. Talking about to ETimes, she said, “She enjoyed social media a lot. She used to keep looking at everybody’s posts and would say, ‘I think today, even I would like to post something.’ So she used to pick up a video and say just upload it for me. The last post I remember was for Sushant. She told me, ‘please write down a post, I want to talk about that boy.’”

The late choreographer had shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with the message, “I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your life? I’m shocked that you took such a drastic step in your life. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped you and would have kept us Happy looking at you. God bless your soul and I don’t know what your father and sisters are going through. Condolences and strength to them to go through this time. I loved you in all your movies and will always love you. R.I.P.”

This also marked Saroj Khan’s last post on her Instagram handle. Her children later used the account to share a message after her death. In one of the posts, they announced that prayer meet for the choreographer was canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

