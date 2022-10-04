One of the most awaited teasers in Indian history that amalgamate the modern-day re-telling of the Ramayana with some career-defining performances by the lead cast, is the apt description of the recently released asset by #TeamAdipurush.

The grand teaser of Adipurush was unveiled on the banks of the Sarayu in one of the most sacred cities in the world, Ayodhya. Present at the event were actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with the men behind it all, director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

However, the makers have pulled off an impressive start with the grand scale event in Ayodhaya. From the storyline to the performances, everything about Adipurush is a matter of pride for India, as we can now create films that are on par with international standards and equivalent to the cinema that we have been consuming from countries like USA and UK since years.

Adipurush literally means ‘first man’, but here the interpretation is that of ‘best man’.

Post “Tanhaji”, Raut could have called any Indian A-lister for his next film but he chose Prabhas. “I always had Prabhas in my mind when I was writing Raghav’s character — it became so compelling for me,” Raut said in a conversation with ‘Variety’. “If it was not him, I would have not made the film.”

Raut made it to Hyderabad from Mumbai in the middle of India’s first Covid-19 lockdown to discuss the film with Prabhas in person. The actor describes the meeting as a “super exciting day”.

Adipurush is produced by T-series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing on 12th January 2023.

