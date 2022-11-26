Ever since the debacle of the Adipurush teaser, the lineup of Prabhas has been drastically changed. Initially, the actor’s film with Om Raut was supposed to release in January 2023. Then recently, the film was pushed to June 2023. Now, the latest we hear is that Salaar is going to be the first and the only release in 2023 for the Darling star. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the motion capture technology has been used for Adipurush along with a hefty amount of VFX and CGI work. Unfortunately, the first teaser failed to meet all the expectations as it gave a cartoonish look to the viewers. Post all the criticism, the makers are now reworking the film and expectedly, the release has been postponed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, Prabhas’ Adipurush is scheduled to release on 16th June 2023. But the latest report in TrackTollywood.com states that the film will be pushed ahead to Sankranti 2024 as the makers need more time for rework. So, Salaar, which is planned to arrive on 28th September 2023, will be the only film of the actor to release next year.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Om Raut had tweeted about Prabhas starrer Adipurush’s postponement through a picture post. It read, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

Let’s wait and see if the report about Salaar and Adipurush’s release plans is true or not.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 & Varisu To Face A Ban In Karnataka Due To Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ungrateful’ Attitude?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News