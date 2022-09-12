An emotional Harrison Ford shows new 'Indiana Jones 5' footage at Disney event
An emotional Harrison Ford shows new ‘Indiana Jones 5’ footage at Disney event ( Photo Credit – Wikimedia ; Indiana Jones Poster )

The makers of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ showed its first trailer at the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, actor Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional.

“I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. (Points at Waller-Bridge) And this is one of the reasons,” Harrison Ford said.

