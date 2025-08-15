Coolie Box Office Day 2: Hindi Version's Sharp Jump, While Tamil Dips By 22% Than The Opening Day

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has not managed to keep up with the pace at the box office after a roaring start on day 1. After an opening of 65+ crore, the action biggie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has witnessed a drop on day 2 with its occupancy in the theaters and ticket sales on BMS.

Rajinikanth Losing The Battle?

Rajinikanth is losing the battle at the box office with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 after having an edge over the Spy Universe’s biggie on the opening day. But since the morning, the day 2 report for War 2 is far better than Rajinikanth’s film, which is lagging behind!

Coolie Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, Friday, August 15, Coolie managed to register an occupancy of 63.8% from the morning shows. This is a visible drop of 22% from the opening day’s occupancy of 81% for the morning shows. Even the Telugu version, which opened with an occupancy of 91% in the morning shows on the opening day, came down to an occupancy of 68% on day 2.

Coolie The Powerhouse Witnesses A Jump!

The Hindi version, however, witnessed a jump with its occupancy on day 2. While the opening day registered an occupancy of 25.3% for the morning shows, the second day witnessed a jump of almost 20% registering an occupancy of 30.2% in the theaters for the morning show!

Rajinikanth Witnesses BMS Drop As Well!

Despite hitting 200K ticket sales on day 2, Rajinikanth‘s biggie witnessed a drop on BMS. On the opening day, the film registered a ticket sale of almost 217K from 6 AM to 1 PM. Meanwhile, on day 2, the ticket sales dropped to 203K for the same timeframe.

