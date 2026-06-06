Dharma Productions’ Chand Mera Dil is standing the test of time at the Indian box office. The competition at the ticket windows has increased with the arrival of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. But the romantic drama is about 9 crore away from entering Ananya Panday’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India. Scroll below for the day 15 report!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 15

According to estimates, Chand Mera Dil collected 22 lakh on day 15. The screen count has reduced due to the arrival of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, along with the already existing competitors – Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Dhurandhar 2. But word of mouth is favorable, which should help it drive footfall during the third weekend.

The net box office collection in India reaches 30.27 crore net. It is the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, now chasing the domestic lifetime of Ikkis (36.25 crore).

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 21.21 crore

Day 8: 1.25 crore

Day 9: 1.85 crore

Day 10: 1.95 crore

Day 11: 1.01 crore

Day 12: 1.08 crore

Day 13: 90 lakh

Day 14: 80 lakh

Day 15: 22 lakh

Total: 30.27 crore

Can it beat Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?

Chand Mera Dil had previously surpassed Liger to become Ananya Panday’s 6th highest-grossing film. It is now around 9.1 crore away from beating Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and officially entering the top 5. Let’s see how close it can get to the target this weekend.

Check out Ananya Panday’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Dream Girl 2 (2023): 105 crore Kesari Chapter 2 (2025): 94.48 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019): 86.77 crore Student Of The Year 2 (2019): 70.66 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025): 39.15 crore Chand Mera Dil (2026): 30.05 crore (15 days) Liger (2022): 21.15 crore

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 15 Summary

India net: 30.05 crore

India gross: 35.45 crore

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