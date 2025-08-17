Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have taken only 72 hours to axe all the Bollywood releases of 2025 at the worldwide box office except for six huge biggies. Currently, War 2 is the seventh-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office, with a gross collection of 213.74 crore in three days!

Hrithik Roshan Surpasses Salman Khan!

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe film has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Eid release of 2025. Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss, earned a gross collection of 211.34 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

War 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Overseas, War 2 managed to hit 45 crore gross collection. Out of this 45 crore, the film managed to earn a gross collection of 76 lakh in New Zealand, 4.1 crore in the UK, 3.3 crore in Australia, and almost 23 crore from North America, and the rest of the collection from other territories.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Saiyaara: 546.91 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crore Mahavatar Narsimha : 247.49 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore War 2: 213.74 crore Sikandar: 211.34 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 145.73 crore

The next target for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe biggie is Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which might be crossed on day 4 comfortably. However, it would be an added celebration if the film manages to enter the top 5, axing Mahavatar Narsimha!

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film in three days, along with the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi earnings.

Hindi Net Collection: 99.9 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 42.2 crore

Tamil Net Collection: 90 lakh

India Net Collection: 143 crore

India Gross Collection: 168.74 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 45 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 213.74 crore

