Disney’s live-action remake of Moana is one of the big-budget movies set for release next month. However, the film will face other tentpole movies in cinemas, and they have already generated strong buzz ahead of release. One of the milestones this Dwayne Johnson starrer is aiming for is the biggest opening weekend for any Hollywood movie released in July. Scroll below to find out the massive target it needs to cross to record the all-time biggest debut weekend for a July release at the North American box office.

After the trailer launch, the live-action movie has received mixed to negative reactions from the audience. According to the buzz, it could turn out to be a box-office failure during its theatrical run. Johnson’s movie aims to repeat the box-office history of live-action Snow White. However, since audiences loved Dwayne Johnson’s portrayal of Maui in the animated films, many are still likely to head to theaters to see him bring the character to life in live-action, despite the online backlash surrounding his appearance in the trailer.

Which is the biggest opening weekend for any July release at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Deadpool & Wolverine, released in 2024, still hold the record for the biggest opening weekend for any July release at the North American box office. It collected a massive $211.4 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Previously, the record was held by 2019’s The Lion King, which grossed $191.8 million in its domestic opening weekend.

Check out the top 5 biggest debuts among July releases in North America, as per Box Office Mojo

1. Deadpool & Wolverine – $211.4 million

2. The Lion King – $191.8 million

3. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – $169.2 million

4. Barbie – $162.0 million

5. The Dark Knight Rises – $160.9 million

Will Moana be able to give July’s biggest debut of all time in North America?

Based on the current buzz around the upcoming live-action Moana, the film might not even crack the top five biggest opening weekends of all time in July at the North American box office. To break into the top 5 biggest July debuts, it would have to surpass The Dark Knight Rises’ $160.9 million, and to occupy the top spot, it must beat Deadpool & Wolverine’s $211.4 million.

None of it seems possible for the upcoming Disney movie. To add more to its perils, Minions & Monsters is also releasing a week before its release. It is a huge franchise film, and the anticipation is higher than for the Disney flick, since the box office is unpredictable and might surprise everyone by breaking into the top 5.

What is the film about?

The film follows Moana as she leaves her home island of Motunui for the first time after receiving a mysterious summons from the ocean. Joined by the demigod Maui, she embarks on a perilous voyage beyond the barrier reef to restore the well-being of her community. Moana will be released on July 10.

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