Teja Sajja has rewritten history! After HanuMan, the Tollywood actor has delivered another 100 crore grosser at the worldwide box office. Mirai has also emerged as the 8th Telugu film to clock a century in 2025. Scroll below for the day 7 updates.

Mirai Box Office Collection (India)

As per Sacnilk, Mirai added 3.35 crores to the kitty on day 7, all languages included. It witnessed a 29% drop in box office collection compared to the 4.75 crore garnered on the previous day.

The overall net collection in India surges to 65.10 crores after a week. Teja Sajja starrer will surpass Thandel (66.06 crores) today and become the 7th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 76.81 crores.

Take a look at the Week 1 box office breakdown of Mirai below (net collection):

Day 1 – 13.1 crores

Day 2 – 15.1 crores

Day 3 – 17.21 crores

Day 4 – 5.96 crores

Day 5 – 6 crores

Day 6 – 4.75 crores

Day 7 – 3.35 crores

Total – 65.10 crores

Will surpass HIT 3 overseas today!

Mirai will visibly not slow down anytime soon. It has garnered 24.40 crore gross at the international box office in only a week. Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial will surpass the overseas lifetime of Nani’s HIT 3 (25 crore gross) today.

Crosses 100 crores worldwide!

Drumroll please! The Telugu fantasy action adventure has accumulated 101.21 crore gross at the worldwide box office in only 7 days. With that, it has become the 8th Tollywood release of 2025 to clock a century. Just not that, it has also rewritten history for Teja Sajja, who has found his second film in his career to hit 100 crores globally, after HanuMan (294.18 crores).

Check out the Telugu films of 2025 that have grossed 100 crore+ worldwide:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores HIT 3: 120.58 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crores Mirai: 101.21 crores

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary (7 days)

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 65.10 crores

ROI: 8.5%

India gross: 76.81 crores

Overseas gross: 24.40 crores

Worldwide gross: 101.21 crores

Verdict: Success

