Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer Jolly LLB 3 is releasing in theatres on September 19, 2025. The final countdown has begun and expectations are sky-high as the last two instalments were big successes. Scroll below for the day 1 box office prediction!

Pre-release promos received good response

Saurabh Shukla managed to garner massive eyeballs with the first teaser, that left fans elated and asking for more. This was followed by the official trailer witnessing the two ‘Jolly’ Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, and the remaining cast, which also received favorable response. The advance booking is slow but it is majorly a word-of-mouth dependent affair.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

There are multiple roadblocks, which could limit the opening day collection of Subhash Kapoor‘s directorial. To begin with, Jolly LLB 3 is a non-holiday release. The genre will be content-driven rather than front-loaded, so the initial reviews will play a major role.

We have previously seen how the footfalls rapidly improved after a good word-of-mouth for Jolly LLB 2 back in 2017. Similarly, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s upcoming film will bank majorly on spot bookings for a respectable opening.

Going by the current predictions, Jolly LLB 3 may open in the range of 9-11 crores. With good reviews and improved walk-ins, only sky would be the limit for Akshay Kumar’s 4th film of 2025.

Where would it land among Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID openers?

Akshay Kumar will clock his third-biggest opening of 2025 as Jolly LLB 3 will comfortably cross Kesari Chapter 2 (7.84 crores). As far as his post-COVID opening days are concerned, it could land at the 9th spot by also surpassing Raksha Bandhan.

Check out the top 10 post-COVID opening days of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office:

Sooryavanshi: 26.29 crores Housefull 5: 24.35 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 16.07 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Ram Setu: 15.25 crores Bachchhan Paandey: 13.25 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 10.7 crores OMG 2: 10.26 crores Raksha Bandhan: 8.20 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 7.84 crores

