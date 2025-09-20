Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles, is approaching its end at the worldwide box office. Made on a controlled budget, the film earned well enough to become a successful affair, and now, with its OTT premiere happening soon, it will be the end of the story. Amid this, the film has managed to go past the lifetime collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana. Keep reading for a detailed report of 23 days!

Released during the Onam festive season, the Mollywood comedy drama opened on a decent note. It also received positive reviews from critics and audiences. It had a scope of earning big, but its Onam competitor, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, came out of the syllabus. The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer sidelined this Mohanlal’s biggie to a great extent.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the worldwide box office in 23 days?

Coming to the latest update, Hridayapoorvam has earned 38.18 crore net at the Indian box office in 23 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 45.05 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 28.8 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 73.85 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 38.18 crores

India gross – 45.05 crores

Overseas gross – 28.8 crores

Worldwide gross – 73.85 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2025!

With 73.85 crore gross in the kitty, Hridayapoorvam has crossed Alappuzha Gymkhana (72.23 crore gross), thus becoming the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 5 grossers of 2025:

L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – 267.29 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Hridayapoorvam – 73.85 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 72.23 crores

More about the film

The Malayalam comedy drama was theatrically released on August 28. It is directed by Sathyan Anthikad and produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas. It was reportedly made at a controlled cost of 30 crores, thus putting it in a similar zone to Mohanlal’s Thudarum.

