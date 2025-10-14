After a roaring run in the theaters, Rajinikanth’s Coolie has managed to roar with its viewership on Amazon Prime Video as well. The action comedy helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj arrived on the OTT platform on September 11, 2025. Since then, the film has managed to register a viewership of 15.2 million.

Second Most-Viewed Non-Netflix Film

Rajinikanth has managed to surpass the viewership of every single Indian film of 2025 except for Kesari: Chapter 2 and all the films that arrived on Netflix. It has pushed Odela 2 out of the top 10 most-viewed non-Netflix films of 2025.

Coolie OTT Verdict Week 5

Coolie, in its fifth week of streaming on Prime Video, garnered a great viewership of 2.6 million, taking the second spot in the list of the most-watched films in India for the week of October 6 – 12, 2025, as per Ormax data.

Here are the top 10 most viewed non-Netflix Indian films on OTT that arrived only after a theatrical release on the respective OTT platforms.

Kesari: Chapter 2: 18.1 Million Coolie: 15.2 Million Housefull 5: 13.6 Million Tourist Family: 13.1 Million Good Bad Ugly: 9.6 Million HIT 3: 9 Million Bhool Chuk Maaf: 8.6 Million Thudarum: 8.5 Million Kuberaa: 8.1 Million Veera Dheera Sooran: 7.7 Million

OTT Viewership Summary

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the action comedy with an ensemble cast.

Week 1: 4.7 million views

Week 2: 4.9 million views

Week 4: 3 million views

Week 5: 2.6 million views

Total: 15.2 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming. The final numbers in the Annual Ormax report might vary from these numbers.

