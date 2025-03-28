The Kiran Abbavaram starrer Telugu romantic film Dilruba has been struggling at the box office ever since its release on March 14, 2025. Despite 13 days of its release, the film still remains below 5 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Dilruba Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the day-wise collection of the film remained static at a mere 1 lakh. The day-wise collection of the Kiran Abbavaram starrer has been stagnant ever since its 7th day wherein the movie had amassed 22 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 2.55 crores.

The film is a huge struggle bus indeed. Let alone crossing 5 crores, it has also not managed to cross 3 crores. A mixed reaction and a lack of positive word of mouth or an overall buzz seems to be one of the reasons behind Dilruba not striking a chord at the box office. It is most likely to wrap up below 3 crores going by the looks of it.

Dilruba is also facing a strong competition from the other South releases with a stronger buzz and response. Lower-budget films like Court: State vs A Nobody are doing much better at the box office. It is clearly going dull for the Telugu film industry currently with only Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Court: State vs A Nobody emerging as box office hits.

Reportedly, Dilruba is mounted at a scale of 20 to 24 crores. With its current India net collection of 2.55 crores, the film has only managed to cover less than 10 crores of its budget. Unlike, Kiran Abbaravarm’s last hit KA, this one is turning out to be a huge dud. The film has been directed by Viswa Karun. It also stars Rukshar Dhillon and Kathy Davidson in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

