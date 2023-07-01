Advertisement

Vidya Balan is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She is well known for powerful performances, unconventional choice of roles, and ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters. However, she has now revealed she once pretended to be a beggar outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai as a dare.

Vidya, who will next be seen in the upcoming film Neeyat, confessed that she did the deed as a part of a bet to get extra packs of Jim-Jam biscuits. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Mashable, Vidya Balan revealed, “You know, we had something called the IMG, which is the Indian Music Group. They organise classical music concerts, Indian classical music concerts every year. It’s a three-day festival, and it used to be all-nighters. It used to be amazing. I was on the organising committee, well, actually I was a volunteer. We used to help organise everything, and then at night, once it was over, we would all go for a walk to Nariman Point.”

Vidya Balan added, “Once I got challenged. They told me to go to the coffee shop in Oberoi–The Palms and knock on the door asking for food. They told me, ‘Oberoi main jo coffee shop hain, ‘waha jaake tak tak karna aur dedo kuch khane ke liye.’ Main rahe actor unko woh pata nahi tha. I continuously knocked and you know how people get irritated, I have also done it so many times. I kept knocking saying, ‘Please I am hungry, I have not eaten anything since yesterday.’ After a while, they just looked the other way, and after that, my friend got embarrassed and said, ‘Please come away.’ But I won the bet.”

Talking about her love for Jim-Jam biscuits, she said, “The bet was Jim-Jam biscuits. Because our sponsor was Britannia for the concert, and we had lots of biscuits. But the thing was, if I do this, I’ll get an extra packet of Jimjam, and I got it.”

Neeyat, starring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, and others, was directed by Anu Menon.

