Pom Klementieff loved the unconventional character creation process on ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’.

The 37-year-old star features in the new action blockbuster as French assassin Paris and was impressed by the way director Christopher McQuarrie and lead star Tom Cruise “build the character” around the cast members.

Pom told Screen Rant: “I mean, it’s so different. What drew me to the character is just Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise. Whatever character they want me to play, we would have found something cool to do. But actually, their process is the opposite(of the) usual.

“They just cast the actor, and then they build the character around the actor’s abilities and whatever the actor brings to the table too. It’s ongoing conversations, and we just create it together.”

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ star continued: “That’s amazing, because we have a lot of freedom as well. There’s a lot of scenes and moments, (like) on the train at some point there’s a heart that I draw, and that was improvisation.

“It was never written in the script; I just did it. There’s so much freedom with working with them.”

Pom revealed that Cruise refused to kick her in the stomach for a fight scene in the movie.

The Hollywood icon famously performs his o

wn stunts but Pom Klementieff was unable to persuade him to boot her in the guts during a combat scene in Venice, despite insisting that it would “help” her performance.

Indicating her midsection, she told Entertainment Weekly: “I kept telling him to just kick me here.

“I was squeezing abs. [I said], ‘You can just go for it.’ He was like ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ I was like, ‘But it’s going to help me!’ But he wouldn’t do it.”

