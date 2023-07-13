Tom Cruise’s highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible 7, originally titled ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, has finally arrived in theatres and has completed its day 1. After raking in good previews number, the film has marked an impressive start at the domestic box office (US & Canada) for a Wednesday release. Keep reading to know more!

MI 7 arrived on Wednesday in theatres worldwide and so far, both critics’ reviews and audience word-of-mouth are favourable. Apart from the feedback, the film is enjoying a halo effect due to its highly successful Mission: Impossible franchise. As a result, advance booking is good in major parts of the globe.

In the domestic market, Mission: Impossible 7 has managed to pull off an estimated collection of $16 million on day 1 including $7 million from previews, reports Deadline. For a Wednesday release, this is a really good number and since the word-of-mouth factor is in favour, the film will enjoy a boost in footfalls throughout its extended 5-day weekend.

Mission: Impossible is expected to close its weekend by touching the $90 million mark and there are chances that the number might go higher.

Meanwhile, British-American actress Hayley Atwell has spoken up on rumours of a romance with Tom Cruise. The actress, 41, and her 61-year-old Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One co-star have been plagued by speculation they have extended their chemistry beyond the silver screen.

Hayley has poured cold water on the rumours by describing Tom as like an ‘uncle’ to her. The British star also said that she would turn to him for advice during filming. She said that she thought the rumours were “weird” and that she was upset when they began.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

