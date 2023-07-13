After creating ripples with its 1000 crore+ collection, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, along with KGF Chapter 1, is all set to release in Japan. Both films release this Friday, and interestingly, even Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam is hitting Japanese theatre on the same day. So, it’s a clash situation, and surprisingly, Charan’s Telugu film is scoring an edge in advance booking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam is considered a modern-day cult and one of the best performances by the actor. The film was a huge hit at the box office and enjoys a loyal fan base. It is now all set to hit theatres in Japan this Friday and will be indulged in a clash with KGF 1 and 2. While Yash’s biggie was initially touted to be a clear winner, Charan’s blockbuster is bringing out a surprising result.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Rangasthalam is enjoying far better advance booking than the KGF series. This trend is said to be due to RRR’s historic run at the Japanese box office. As Ram Charan was a part of the SS Rajamouli directorial, his upcoming Telugu release is enjoying an upper hand among the Japanese audience.

Released in October last year, RRR enjoyed superb response in Japan and went on to garner over 100 crores in the country. It is currently the highest-grossing Indian film there.

What are your thoughts? Who’ll be winning the clash at the Japanese box office? Share with us through comments.

