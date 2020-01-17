Chhapaak Box Office Day 8 Morning Occupancy: Starts Week 2 At A Slower Note!

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is enjoying an ordinary run at the ticket windows and even failing at performing up to the mark amongst its target audience. Right from the day one, the film is being dominated by Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and there’s no turn around since then.

Chhapaak has entered into the second week and as per the reports coming in, today the film has recorded 10-12% occupancy in morning shows across the country, which is on the same lines that of other weekdays. Having said that, the least expectation from the film is to sail steadily and show rise during this weekend.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and also feature Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Meanwhile, in a powerful campaign video for an online beauty store, acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal – who has inspired ‘Chhapaak’ – gives out the message that she is not defined by make-up.

Nykaa’s campaign #WhatMakesYouBeautiful features Laxmi in a video that, at first, shows her dressing up and applying make-up. It stops mid-way to say that Laxmi didn’t feel herself in make-up, and wanted to remain as she is in a world that stresses too much on ‘looking’ beautiful.

“The physical expectations that come with the beauty standards we are used to, are sometimes exhausting. Women often end up feeling terrible about themselves, surrounded by a world of filters and social media perfection they could never live up to,” the brand said in a statement.

