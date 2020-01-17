Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Supporter Shilpa Shinde SLAMS Sidharth Shukla: “Channel Ka Support Hai”

Bigg Boss 13: All contestants apart, but Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have divided Twitter in two halves. The craze is such that even celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan amongst others have been rooting for their favourites and slamming the haters. Now, ex-contestant and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is putting forth her opinion and slamming the channel for being biased.

It all happened during a recent interview when Shilpa Shinde claimed that Sidharth Shukla has the support of Colors’ since he’s worked on their multiple projects. That remains the sole reason why the makers have been supporting him, and every wrongdoing he’s indulged in seems right. “Channel ka kisiko support hai, toh wo insaan kuch bhi kar sakta hai. Toh wo sahi hai,” said the actress in a conversation with Filmibeat.

Furthermore, she went onto say that she loves Asim Riaz’s game, and appreciated him for coming a long way despite any backing. Shilpa said, “Asim kaafi acha khel rahe hai. Jo known faces hai waha pe, jaise Sidharth Shukla ne Colors’ ka show kia hai, Rashami Desai ne kiya hai aur baaki job hi 8-10 the, usme bhi Asim ko jaante nahi the lekin jis hisab se wo khel rahe hai, I think he’s the best.”

(Amongst the known faces too, like Sidharth and Rashami have worked with the Channel, and amid the rest 8-10 people too, Asim remained unknown. The way he’s playing, I think he’s the best)

Meanwhile, currently the buzz is around Rashami Desai, who was left in tears after her niece-nephew graced the show. Sidharth Shukla went onto cheer her and was even seen wiping her tears in a recent promo video released by the makers.

Buzz is that Sidharth, Rashami along with Asim and Shehnaaz Gill are the Top 4 contestants of the show.

