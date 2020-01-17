Yo Yo Honey Singh Is An Adorable Munchkin With A Bat In This Throwback Picture 

Rapper-Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has always given party hits and groovy tunes and all his music is popular among fans. Recently, Honey Singh shared a throwback picture on his social media from his childhood.

Honey Singh shared the picture with the caption, “YoYo the Balleybaaz !! #yoyohoneysingh #throwbackthursday#merabachpan”.

Some of Honey Singh’s evergreen and groovy hits include Chaar bottle vodka, Dheere Dheere, Chote Chote Peg, Blue eyes and much more. The songs have become party anthems and no celebrations are complete without the same.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh is an international sensation with fans across the globe who love to see him perform. One such occasion was when the music sensation rang into the new year at Dubai with a stellar performance. The singer has always received immense love and support from his audience and the time that’s slipping away so fast the songs have always stuck around and never lost its place.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2019, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and now Peeyu Datt Ke. And in the year 2020 fans are waiting for his next release.

