Laabam Poster: Vijay Sethupathi Looks Intimidating Yet Rustic In The New Glimpse

Yesterday, Makal Selvan aka Vijay Sethupathi on the occasion of his Birthday had two surprises in store for his fans and followers, as the talented actor first unveiled the poster of Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, following which the actor released a brand new poster of his upcoming film Laabam.

Talking about the Laabam poster, one must add that the actor does look intense and intriguing with long hair and a grown beard with serious looks in his eyes.

Talking about Laabam, the first look poster of the film which was unveiled by the actor early this week too has been well received by the cine-goers.

Both the posters when released within a span of less than one hour went viral, all thanks to Vijay Sethupathi fans and cine-goers.

Talking about Laabam, social drama has Vijay Sethupathi as a social activist. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer has Shruti Haasan as the film’s leading lady.

Laabam has veteran actor Jagapathi Babu as the lead antagonist.

Vijay Sethupathi Productions, which has made films like Orange Mittai, Junga, and Merku Thodarchi Malai, in association with 7 C S Entertainments, is bankrolling the project.

The social drama is been helmed by filmmaker S P Jananathan. Music for the film is been composed by D Imman.

The Vijay Sethupathi-Shruti Haasan starrer is slated to hit the big screen around mid-2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!