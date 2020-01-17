Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Morning Occupancy Day 8: Faces A Minimal Drop!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead, the Om Raut directorial is turning out to be a big success at the box office just within its first week. Today remains initiation of its second week, and it is impressive to see how the movie is managing its steady run.

The movie has raked in collections of 118.91 crores till yesterday. Now talking about today, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in terms of the morning shows has faced a minimal dip by recording occupancy of 18-20%. Considering the fact that it is a normal working day, and the movie has been pulling in audiences in huge numbers throughout the week, this was expected. With the evening shows set to witness growth, this is nothing worth worrying about.

With the initiation of the weekend, Tanhaji is expected to add massive numbers in its kitty, given the fact that there’s no visible threat in the form of a big release. If the movie manages to use this free period effectively, this could probably turn out to be another record-breaking weekend for Ajay Devgn and the team.

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s office said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister has taken the decision to declare “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” tax-free in Haryana, the CM tweeted.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had declared the movie tax-free in the state.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!