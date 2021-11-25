Both Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship have been the centre of the topic in the B-town industry for a long time. Both the best buddies have shared their own set of ups and downs in their friendship! From being best friends to rivals and back to best friends, SRK and Salman and have a long way!

But did you know there was a time when these superstars were so close to each other that once SRK ended up dedicating his award to Bollywood’s Bhai?! If not then check it out below!

So, it was the year 1998 when Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic-drama drama movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released. The classic movie turned out to be such a huge blockbuster in the box office that SRK managed to bag all the leading category awards, not only at one particular award show but also at various other award show. But, what does Salman Khan have to do in this? Well, you’ll find out soon.

It was the Zee Cine Awards show, where Shah Rukh Khan was winning the awards for his lead role in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. So, during the show when, Mahima Chaudhary, Kajol, and Sonali Bendre called out SRK’s name for winning another award, Shah Rukh got up, kissed his wife Gauri Khan on the cheeks, and walked up to the stage to receive his award.

The moment he got up on the stage and received his award, the next thing anyone would expect is a thank you speech by the superstar. But, that’s not what took place!

Instead of giving a speech, Shah Rukh called out his best friend Salman and asked him to take the award and give the speech on his behalf. Srk said, “It’s wonderful to get this award, it’s always been wonderful to get all these awards. I’m going to call on stage a gentleman who’s going to thank everyone else on my behalf, because he feels mujhko saare awards milte hain usko nahi milta (I get all the awards and he doesn’t) Mr. Salman Khan!”

Witnessing SRK’s such kind yet hilarious gesture, Salman Khan came up on the stage and they both hugged each other. Aww, wasn’t that just too sweet to digest?!

Watch the video here:

Just recently, we all witnessed one such scenario, where Salman Khan proved that he and Shah Rukh Khan were super close to each other, by being the first one to visit SRK at his house Mannat when Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB!

Their friendship just is BFF-goals!

