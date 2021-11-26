The world is talking about Priyanka Chopra and her performance on Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The actress literally came up with some classic one-liners for her husband Nick Jonas and family. From talking about her successful acting career to mocking their Instagram following, everything was covered and how! Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma is impressed and below is what she has to say about it.

Eyeballs were raised when PeeCee removed her last name from her Instagram bio. Speculations around her divorce took over the tabloid headlines and fans were devastated. It was her comment on Nick Jonas’ video that brought a sigh of relief along with mother Madhu Chopra’s clarification.

Anushka Sharma seems to be the latest celebrity who watched Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the promo that Priyanka Chopra had posted on her Instagram. Reacting to the same, the Zero actress wrote, “How good are you in this @priyankachopra!!”

Priyanka Chopra even reshared the story and wrote, “Aww thx love”.

Check out the story below:

Meanwhile, talking about the divorce rumours, the situation seems to be quite the opposite. It was just yesterday when PeeCee shared a Thanksgiving post that also featured her husband Nick Jonas.

“So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas ❤️✨ happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating,” Priyanka Chopra captioned her post.

Both could be seen flaunting some PDA in the picture as they sat on the couch. Nick Jonas shared the same picture on his Instagram.

Even during the family roast, Nick was seen being all happy with her wife’s performance. He even kissed her after the gig and mentioned how proud he was of her.

