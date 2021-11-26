Bollywood has seen many star kids follow in their parent’s footsteps and enter the entertainment world. The latest doing the same is Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The young lad is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria directorial Tadap co-starring Tara Sutaria.

Advertisement

From glimpses we have seen of the action-romance, we know there are some steamy scenes between the leading stars. Now, in a recent conversation, Ahan opened up about these sequences and how it ‘scared’ him.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Zoom Digital, Ahan Shetty got candid about doing intimate scenes with Tara Sutaria in Tadap. He said, “I was definitely scared. When I did hear the story, initially there was no actress locked. In my head, I was like ‘Oh my God! Whom am I going to be doing this with?’ But again, it is all a part of the process. At the end of the day, it is filmmaking. I am not doing those scenes as Ahan, I am doing those scenes as a character.”

Continuing further, Ahan Shetty said, “I take all those kissing scenes, I take it as any other laughing scene or crying scene.” The Tadap actor added, “You have to switch off from that. That is very important for an actor to get into the character but be able to get out of the character. You don’t want to hold onto that character, that’s what I feel. Other people don’t agree with that but that’s how I feel.”

Tadap, the remake of the Telugu film RX 100, is directed by Milan Luthria. Starring debutant Ahan Shetty and Student Of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 3 December 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Suniel Shetty & Athiya Shetty’s Wishes Before Ahan Shetty’s Debut Film Shoot Will Melt Your Heart!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube