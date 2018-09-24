All You Need To Know About Ahan Shetty’s Much Awaited Debut Film!

Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty is quite popular on social media. In 2016, it was declared that Ahan would make a debut in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Since the announcement, the 22-year-old star kid is said to be reportedly learning dialogue delivery and other skills related to acting.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the lad will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RK 100 under Sajid Nadiadwala’s production. “Sajid Nadiadwala has finally found a script for Ahan Shetty. It is learnt that the producer has bought the remake rights of Telugu hit RK 100. It is going to be directed by Mohit Suri. It is a bold subject for a newcomer to be launched,” revealed the source.

Earlier Ahan’s sister Athiya Shetty, was launched by Salman Khan in Hero which was released in 2015. Just like his sister, Ahan too seems lucky enough to be launched under the big banner.

Already a sensation on social media, it will be interesting to see how much appreciation will Ahan Shetty garner with his acting debut.