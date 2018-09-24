FryDay: You Cannot Miss Out On These Five Hilarious Dialogues From The Govinda Starrer!

Bollywood’s Hero No. 1, Govinda is all set to entertain us all over again with his upcoming comic flick, FryDay that also stars Varun Sharma. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, FryDay is here to leave us in splits with its extremely funny plot and even more hilarious dialogues.

Ahead of the film release, here are 5 dialogues by Comedy King, Govinda and TV star, Varun Sharma from the trailer that will definitely make you watch FryDay this October:

1. “Oyee nau rason ke….Vibhakt ras…

vayakaran mein uljhe hua…chhand…

bina DNA ke bal…..

vikaram bullet ke baitaal…

tu chalta hai ki main nikalun yahn se” – Govinda

2. “Aaj khush toh bahut hogen aap…

Jo insaan do sal se apke mandir ki seediyan chad kar aa raha hai..aapke samne…haath falaaye khada hai ..

aj bhi vo ….vahin khada hai” – Varun Sharma

3. “Sala aur borther in law..ek sikke ke do pahlun hote hain” – Varun Sharma

4. “Topi banane aur jhuth bolne mein apko….Oscar milna chahia..yar pahle national toh mil jaaye” – Govinda

5. “Apki sunu ya apni ankhein sekun” – Govinda

After having a glimpse of this amusing film in the trailer, we cannot wait for the release of FryDay.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, FryDay is all set to release on 12th October starring Govinda in his best avatar along with Varun Sharma in comical roles.

FryDay is Presented by Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd., Produced by Sajid Qureshi and Co-Produced by PVR Pictures.