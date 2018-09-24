Panga: Jassie Gill Starts Prepping For The Upcoming Flick With Kangana Ranaut?

Jassie Gill who made his Bollywood debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, was loved for his performance by critics and audience. Even before his debut release, Jassie Gill had already signed another big ticket movie with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari – Panga, which is alongside Kangana Ranaut.

The Punjabi singer-actor, who is juggling between projects in Punjabi film industry and Bollywood, was recently spotted in Mumbai at the residence of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Sources close to Jassie believes “the actor has already started prepping for his character, which is something he is excitedly looking forward to before he starts shooting for the film”.

While he was in Mumbai for a couple of days, sources suggest that he had a brief interaction with Ashwiny over his character and has now started prepping up for the same.