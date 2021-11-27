Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors enjoy massive fame in their careers. Be it the existing member Dilip Joshi or former actress Disha Vakani, the craze is equal for them all to date. Gurucharan Singh was recently making a lot of noise over his vacation in Dubai. Now, his childhood picture is going viral and you cannot miss out on it!

For the unversed, Gurucharan played the role of Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC. Fans loved his innocent yet funny avatar. However, he left the show in 2020 and there are several rumours around the reason behind it. Many claim that issues with payment is what made the actor quit the show but nothing was ever confirmed.

Gurucharan Singh took to his Instagram yesterday and shared a picture of himself from his school days. It was a passport size photograph from his school days and one could see him in a white shirt with a red sweater. The actor looked really cute in his school uniform.

“Found This School Photo…How is SCHOOL wala GURUCHARAN ???” Gurucharan Singh captioned his post.

Check it out below:

Many fans took to the comment section and mentioned how he looked like his on-screen son, Gogi.

“Gogi lg rhe ho paaji,” a user wrote.

“Gogi ki photo hai kya,” another commented.

A user wrote, “socha nhi tha ye actor niklega sir you are my idol.”

“Chota gogi cute,” a fan wrote.

“Gogi ki yaad dila di,” another shared.

Meanwhile, it is Balvinder Singh Suri who now plays the role of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

