With a major chunk of single screens getting distributed between Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim – The Final Truth, it is multiplex screens on which Sooryavanshi is relying upon in its fourth week. As such, the job is done for the Akshay Kumar starrer. However, still, there is an academic interest in the film around its entry into the 200 Crore Club and that’s what’s keeping the interest alive amongst trade to see where does it eventually head for.

On its fourth Friday, the film dip from Thursday collections of 1.18 crores. Still, it wasn’t like it got down 50% or so, something that usually happens when two major films arrive as competition. Here, the collections dropped but not as strong, with 0.80 crores* still coming in. As a result of that, the Rohit Shetty directed film now stands at 185.74 crores*.

Though even at multiplexes the shows have drastically reduced for Sooryavanshi, it would still have the highest occupancy per screen at least amongst all the properties where it is playing since the other new releases are primarily catering to the single screens and also have way too many multiplex screens available for them. It would be interesting to see that how big does Sooryavanshi turns out to be over the weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

