Television industry was left baffled after Divya Agarwal announced a split with her boyfriend Varun Sood last evening. The Splitsvilla beauty clarified that it was her decision to make and she will still be best friends with her ex-partner. Netizens have been trolling the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star ever since and below is his reaction to haters.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Divya took to her Instagram handle and announced that she’s by her own in her life. She also mentioned that it was her decision to make and requested fans to respect her privacy.

Advertisement

Ever since several social media users have been trolling Varun Sood on how he’s faced another heartbreak post Martina Thariyan and Benafsha Soonawalla. The Roadies actor had taken to his Twitter last night and shared a tweet on “Always and Forever.” A netizen trolled him and asked if he was talking about Divya Agarwal or some other ex-girlfriend.

The troll had written, “Naam bata do. Konsi wali ke saath?” To this, Varun Sood did not hold himself back and replied, “Divya Ke Saath.” This sent DivRun fans into a meltdown who are still coming to terms with his breakup with Divya Agarwal.

Check out his tweet below:

It is definitely upsetting how Varun Sood is already going through turmoil in his personal life and now he has to face trolls over his failed relationship with Divya Agarwal. But let’s hope the couple finds their way back together as their fans desperately want.

DivRun was even living together and their families were very much involved with each other. Pictures of Varun’s sister Akshita Sood’s wedding went viral on social media recently. Divya had attended the function along with her mother Rosy.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Varun Sood: “I Don’t Blame Anyone For Anything…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube