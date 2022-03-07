Urfi Javed knows really well how to grab users’ attention. The actress has been enjoying fame ever since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She creates outfits all by herself and carries them like a boss lady. There may be a thousand trolls but none who can affect her. Scroll below for her latest fashion appearance.

Fashion has been really experimental for Urfi. The actress recently grabbed eyeballs as she created a top out of shoelaces and paired it up with a blue blazer. It surely takes b*lls to be so open with fashion and the Bigg Boss OTT diva is really bold.

In the latest look, Urfi Javed carried a front-cut out dress. The outfit was held together with a number of drawstrings as one could partially see her chest and midriff. She dodged her usual long hair and complimented her attire with a pair of heels and nudes tones in her makeup.

“I don’t blame you much for wanting to be free,” Urfi Javed captioned her post.

Netizens began trolling Urfi as soon as she shared her look on her Instagram handle.

A user wrote, “Tobah tobah sara mood kharab kar diya”

Another commented, “Disaster designer”

“गजब का फॅशन स्टाईल है आपका (Gajab ka fashion sense hai aapka),” a troll joked.

A troll wrote, “Is se achha Kuch bhi Pehen mat or likes jayege.”

Check out the outfit pulled off by Urfi Javed below:

Meanwhile, Urfi recently blamed the media for portraying her in a bad light. She also called out portals talking about her ‘braless’ looks and asked them to mind their own business!

