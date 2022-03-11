From Kya Kehna to Salaam Namaste, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and iconic actress Priety Zinta’s beautiful and magical chemistry on screen were quite the talk of the town during the early 2000s.

However, did you know that Saif once wanted to impress Priety with a stunt but ended up falling right on his head and breaking it? Read on to know the whole scoop below!

Well, this all started back when Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta were working together for the movie Kya Kehna. During this time Saif decided to impress Preity with his motorcycle stunt, but sadly things did not plan that great for the actor. In the stunt, Saif had to make a bike jump from one ramp and land on the other. While doing so, the Race actor skid off his bike and hit his head on the rock. The actor was then immediately rushed to the hospital where it was noted that he had received several stitches on the head.

Talking about the same in an old Koffee With Karan episode, Saif Ali Khan narrated the incident to the host Karan Johar saying, “I thought, ‘let me try and impress her.’ The first time was okay, but I wanted to do it another time with josh. The bike skidded before I hit the ramp and I went flying. There was one rock in the middle of this field and I tumbled over about 30 times very quickly and then smack!”. He added, “I hit it. I felt some wetness, there was lots of blood, I was hurt. We went to the hospital and I would’ve looked like Frankenstein once they stitched me up.”

Coming back to the present, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, and many more. The movie directed by Varun V. Sharma came out in November 2021. The actor will next be seen in Adipurush which is an Om Raut directorial. The actor will star alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and many more. The movie is planned to release on 12th January 2023

