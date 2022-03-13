Alia Bhatt is currently basking high on the success of her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is doing really well at the box office and fans are raving about Alia’s performance in the same. Now, ahead of her 29th birthday, the beauty was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport along with her mother, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Reacting to her video, fans dragged her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia and Ranbir are fondly called ‘Ralia’ by their fans and the couple has been together since 2017. Their fans are desperately waiting for them to tie the knot and if the recent reports are to be believed, the two will tie the knot soon and mostly by the end of this year. Now, talking about her 29th birthday, the Highway actress was spotted leaving the city along with her mother and sister.

Alia Bhatt was spotted in an all-black avatar and donned a co-ord tracksuit and paired it with a black Louis Vuitton slip-on. She kept her hair open and wore a face mask along with a pair of sunglasses.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actresses’ video, a troll commented, “Alia is 28 and Ranbir is making her wait. She is trying her best to tie him down but he is still busy laying other women down. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” A second troll commented, “Why her and Ranbir never get to celebrate her birthday together but always his?” A third troll commented, “She has talent but so have many others. She’s come up due to kjos backing. Her success is not completely hers.”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s airport look ahead of her birthday? Tell us in the comments below.

