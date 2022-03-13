Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans have been waiting with bated breath for the couple to officially announce their wedding rumours. From the past few years, rumours of them taking their relationship to the next level are abuzz. While the couple has neither denied nor confirmed them, their frequent visits to the construction site of their new abode add fuel to the fire.

As Alia and Ranbir fans eagerly wait for their wedding updates, an ad of the duo about the ‘foundation of their new house’ comes as treat.

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share her new ad with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. As the lovebirds endorse a TMT brand, their chemistry in the ad has taken the web by storm. In the clip, Alia is seen telling RK that she has finalised the TMT of that particular brand replying to which RK says, “TMT toh koi bhi chalega.” This is when the Raazi actor begins to rant and tells him that if they don’t finalise this then the ceiling will become weak, due to which they might have to shift somewhere else. She further warns RK about their fight that is then bound to happen.

Watch the ad below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUNGTA STEEL TMT BAR (@rungtasteel)

Recently a source gave an update on their wedding dates and revealed to ETimes, “One really does not know why the dates are going back and forth when it comes to Alia and Ranbir getting married. As for the renovation of Krishna Raj in Mumbai’s Pali Hill – their abode – it is far from ready; it might take at least 18 months more from today for it to be ready in all respects for one to move in and settle down.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her last release Gangubai Kaithawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film has already crossed the 100 crore mark. That apart, Alia will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and in Farhan Akhtar’s women-centric film with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor too has an interesting line-up of films. After Brahmastra, he will also be seen in Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

