Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey is here and has completed its box office run of day 1. The film is enjoying a solo release, but one in a dream would have thought that it will have to face the storm of a week-old release, The Kashmir Files.

Advertisement

BP released on the auspicious occasion of Holi, but the path isn’t that easy at the box office. When weekdays numbers started coming in for The Kashmir Files, one thing was very clear Akshay’s film will suffer a huge competition in screen count and numbers. Despite these odds, the film has taken a good start at ticket windows.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Bachchhan Paandey has earned 12.50-14.50 crores on day 1. It’s a good number for a day when people choose to step out late into theatres. One can say that the stage is set as people are calling it a good massy entertainer. So, there’s a chance of picking up from hereon.

Let’s see how it performs on Saturday and Sunday.

stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Batman Box Office Day 14: Hangs In There In Week Two, Will Have A Very Restricted Run Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube