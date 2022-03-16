Ranveer Singh 'Number Le Gaya' Replacing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Claims Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently appeared on comedian Tanmay Bhat’s chat show ‘Pakistanis Are Savage’ along with actor Gopal Dutt and comedian Zakir Khan among others. As the video is out on the web, it’s been doing the rounds for all the right reasons. The half-an-hour clip is sure to leave you in splits.

Advertisement

Shoaib Akhtar was his true self on the chat show where he spoke about many hilarious things. He also addressed Shah Rukh Khan’s spitting controversy during Lata Mangeskar’s funeral.

Advertisement

During the show, Shoaib Akhtar claimed that Ranveer Singh has take the tag of being a party animal. After 9 minutes into the video, comedian Zakir Khan asks Shoaib Akhtar, “Aapne Shah Rukh Khan ke saath bohut kaam kiya hai. Salman Khan ke saath aapka style bohut match karta hai, jaise aap baat karte hain, jaise aap rehte hain. Aap unse kabhi mile hain? (You have done a lot of work with Shah Rukh Khan. But your style, the way you are and the way you talk, is very much similar to Salman Khan. Have you ever met him?)”

Replying to Khan, Akhtar is heard saying, “Salman ke saath bohut time guzara hai. Bohut hi zabardast aadmi hai. (I have spent a lot of time with Salman. He’s a great person.)

Zakir then add, “Aapki, Salman aur Shah Rukh Khan ek baat jo match karti hai who yeh hai ki aap teeno party bohut der tak karte hai.(One thing that is common between you, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is that you three party till late night.” But before agreeing with Khan, Shoaib quickly adds, “Ranveer Singh number le gaya. (Now, Ranveer Singh has taken that title.)”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone in Spain. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will hit the theatres on Eid next year.

That apart, the Dabbang Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline which is slated to release around his birthday in December, this year.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Link-ups: From Varun Dhawan To Sidharth Malhotra, 5 Men Gangubai Kathiawadi Actress Was Rumoured To Have Dated With Before Ranbir Kapoor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube