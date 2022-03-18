Last night, we saw Bollywood celebrities dazzling at the red carpet of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash. Right from seeing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arriving hand-in-hand to Kajol and Ananya Panday posing in sheer black dress, who’s who of B-Town made their presence felt. However, a few celebs became subjected to troll for their fashion picks for the night.

Along with Ananya Panday, another actress to grab netizens attention for all the wrong reasons is Kajol.

For the birthday bash, Kajol picked a body-hugging black off-shoulder dress which she paired with heels. Letting her hair down, the Tribhanga actress was seen leaving the bash after posing with BFF Karan Johar. Soon after her video surfaced, Kajol got trolled heavily as a few thought that she’s expecting and others came out in her support.

Commenting on Kajol‘s video a user wrote, “Being a Star Actrees….. She should aware… N don’t they have full covered mirror at home…. Seriously kuch bhi onot done………… it’s not body shaming comment …”

While another said, “Vaise log badi badi feminism, body shaming aur unche unche pravachan jhaadne aa jaate hai par yahaa ka comment section says it all… dikh gaya kitne modern soch ke hai sab..”

A netizen even asked her, “Another baby at 47? Or is just weight?” while another said, “Why she wears tight dress if its showing her bump…omg!!” “Oh wow … she’s pregnant..that’s awesome !! She looks amazing,” read another comment.

A couple of users even called her, ‘Overconfident personality’. Well, not only that! A few even commented in her support while slam users asking what if she’s put on. Read on these comments:

Last year too, Kajol was trolled for opting for a black and white dress. Netizens had a field day as they referred to her dress as, “bike ka cover’, ‘Halloween costume’, ‘chaadar’. When Kajol’s stylish Aastha Sharma was asked about the same, she told News18, “I haven’t read the comments where she was trolled. Honestly, all the people who I have spoken to have given me really good feedback. Kajol really rocked the look. When I saw this outfit, I envisioned Kajol and she carried it off with so much confidence. It was completely effortless, and it wasn’t like I gave her something and she was uncomfortable in it.”

